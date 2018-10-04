Thu, 04 October 2018 at 11:05 am
Ray Donovan's Pooch Hall Arrested for DUI & Child Endangerment
Marion “Pooch” Hall was arrested on Wednesday evening (October 3) for a DUI and felony child endangerment.
TMZ is reporting that the 41-year-old actor, who plays Daryll on Ray Donovan, was seen driving in Burbank with a two-year-old child on his lap steering the wheel.
Witnesses also claim the car veered off the road and hit a car but no one was hurt.
Pooch was taken to jail and is still there. The child is currently in the custody of his wife.
No other statements have been made at this time.
