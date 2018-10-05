Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Team Up for 'Studio 54' Documentary Premiere

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan couple up for the premiere of new documentary Studio 54!

The 24-year-old Billionaire Boys Club actor and his high school sweetheart stepped out for the VIP party held at PUBLIC Hotel on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

They were joined by one of the film’s stars, Ian Schrager, and director Matt Tyrnauer.

Also in attendance was Ansel‘s dad, photographer Arthur Elgort, as well as Robert De Niro, Dylan McDermott, Maggie Q, Elsa Hosk, Georgia Fowler, Julia Goldani Telles, Sandra Bernhard, Jackie Cruz, and Ruby Aldridge.

Guests enjoyed an intimate screening as they were transported back to 1977 with waiters and waitresses in Studio 54 attire, disco balls, the moon and the spoon, dark red lighting, and plenty of glitter.

Studio 54 delves into the history of the club not only as a place that redefined nightlife, but also how it came to symbolize an entire era. Its co-owners, Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell, two friends from Brooklyn, seemed to come out of nowhere to suddenly preside over a new kind of New York society. Now, 39 years after the velvet rope was first slung across the club’s hallowed threshold, this feature documentary tells the real story behind the greatest club of all time.

15+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan, and more at the event…