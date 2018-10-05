Top Stories
Brad Pitt &amp; Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

Brad Pitt & Jewelry Designer Sat Hari Khalsa Hang Out Together at Charity Gala!

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

'Jersey Shore' Star Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Sentenced to 8 Months in Jail

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Ewan McGregor Spotted on 'Doctor Sleep' Set, Gets Visit from Girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Kim Kardashian Bares It All in a Skimpy Chanel Bikini!

Fri, 05 October 2018 at 5:27 pm

Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Team Up for 'Studio 54' Documentary Premiere

Ansel Elgort & Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Team Up for 'Studio 54' Documentary Premiere

Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan couple up for the premiere of new documentary Studio 54!

The 24-year-old Billionaire Boys Club actor and his high school sweetheart stepped out for the VIP party held at PUBLIC Hotel on Thursday (October 4) in New York City.

They were joined by one of the film’s stars, Ian Schrager, and director Matt Tyrnauer.

Also in attendance was Ansel‘s dad, photographer Arthur Elgort, as well as Robert De Niro, Dylan McDermott, Maggie Q, Elsa Hosk, Georgia Fowler, Julia Goldani Telles, Sandra Bernhard, Jackie Cruz, and Ruby Aldridge.

Guests enjoyed an intimate screening as they were transported back to 1977 with waiters and waitresses in Studio 54 attire, disco balls, the moon and the spoon, dark red lighting, and plenty of glitter.

Studio 54 delves into the history of the club not only as a place that redefined nightlife, but also how it came to symbolize an entire era. Its co-owners, Ian Schrager and Steve Rubell, two friends from Brooklyn, seemed to come out of nowhere to suddenly preside over a new kind of New York society. Now, 39 years after the velvet rope was first slung across the club’s hallowed threshold, this feature documentary tells the real story behind the greatest club of all time.

15+ pictures inside of Ansel Elgort, Violetta Komyshan, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere01
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere02
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere03
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere04
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere05
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere06
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere07
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere08
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere09
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere10
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere11
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere12
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere13
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere14
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere15
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere16
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere17
ansel elgort and girlfriend violetta komyshan team up for studio 54 documentary premiere18

Photos: Kelly Taub/BFA.com
Posted to: Ansel Elgort, Arthur Elgort, Dylan McDermott, Elsa Hosk, Georgia Fowler, jackie cruz, Julia Goldani Telles, Maggie Q, Matt Tyrnauer, Robert De Niro, Ruby Aldridge, Sandra Bernhard, Violetta Komyshan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Conor McGregor is in for a major payday for his UFC upcoming fight - TMZ
  • A couple of characters are getting tattoos on the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West wants people to leave Elon Musk alone - TooFab
  • Mischa Barton steps out after The Hills casting news - Lainey Gossip
  • Get the scoop on Thomas Doherty's new role - Just Jared Jr
  • Brad Pitt is still single - Gossip Cop