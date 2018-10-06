Taylor Swift Welcomes Maren Morris to 'reputation Tour' to Sing 'The Middle'

Taylor Swift brings out special guest Maren Morris during one of her final U.S. shows on the reputation Stadium Tour on Friday night (October 5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.

The 28-year-old singer performed “The Middle” with Maren, who is actually an Arlington native. It was big moment for Maren as it was her first time performing in her hometown stadium!

AT&T Stadium is the home of the Dallas Cowboys and this marked Taylor‘s fourth time performing there. She will wrap the U.S. leg of the tour with a Saturday night show there.

“VOCALS MAREN. Maren is from Arlington TX and judging from the deafening screeches of joy from the crowd, they are proud of her 😁 So so grateful this happened, I was so happy I was really just bopping like an 8 year old alone in my room. 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗,” Taylor wrote on Instagram with the below video.