Kellan Lutz & Jackson Rathbone Reunite at Comic Con 'Twilight' 10th Anniversary!

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 10:10 am

November marks ten years since the first Twilight movie arrived in theaters!

To mark the anniversary, Twilight stars Kellan Lutz, Jackson Rathbone and Edi Gathegi reunited at 2018 New York Comic Con on Sunday (October 7) alongside director Catherine Hardwicke to reflect on their experience as part of a massive cultural phenomenon.

“It’s been interesting looking back 10 years ago at the first Twilight movie coming out because this was before Facebook became the monolith it is, before Twitter and Instagram even existed,” Jackson said (via EW). “This was a film that captured so many people before social media and connected them across the world. The amount of people I’ve met who have been like, ‘Oh because of this series and fandom I was able to meet my best friend, even though we lived in different countries.’ I’ve heard stories from mothers and daughters who said they really connected over these books and films.”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were unable to attend the panel, but thanked the audience for all the support fans have given the franchise throughout the years via video.

“I feel like we all kind of grew up together…,” Kristen said. “I love you guys; I’m totally there in spirit.”
Credit: Roy Rochlin; Photos: Getty
