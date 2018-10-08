Rose McGowan Clarifies Controversial #MeToo Comments

Rose McGowan is clarifying the controversial statements she made about the #MeToo movement and is calling out Fake News.

Rose allegedly said, “It’s all bulls–t. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers.”

After the interview surfaced, Rose tweeted, “I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.”

Click inside to see the tweets Rose McGowan sent out about her #MeToo comments…