Rose McGowan Clarifies Controversial #MeToo Comments
Rose McGowan is clarifying the controversial statements she made about the #MeToo movement and is calling out Fake News.
Rose allegedly said, “It’s all bulls–t. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers.”
After the interview surfaced, Rose tweeted, “I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.”
I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 7, 2018
A little video for clarification #MeToo pic.twitter.com/N8quYLxcTU
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2018
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2018
Here is the Sunday Times transcript. The words in parentheses are the writer’s notes and weren’t spoken. The question was, “and you don’t get invited to all the lunches?” See my answer below. Understand how these things get slanted, in other words #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/XRC2QDJE1x
— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 8, 2018