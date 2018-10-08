Top Stories
Riverdale's Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Are Dating!

Ben Affleck Vacations with Shauna Sexton After Completing Rehab Stay - See the Photos!

Princess Eugenie's Wedding Guest List: Which Celebrities Will Attend This Weekend's Royal Wedding?

Mon, 08 October 2018 at 12:30 pm

Rose McGowan Clarifies Controversial #MeToo Comments

Rose McGowan Clarifies Controversial #MeToo Comments

Rose McGowan is clarifying the controversial statements she made about the #MeToo movement and is calling out Fake News.

Rose allegedly said, “It’s all bulls–t. It’s a lie. It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better. I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough. They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers.”

After the interview surfaced, Rose tweeted, “I never said #MeToo is a lie. Ever. I was talking about Hollywood and Time’s Up, not #MeToo. Ugh. I’m so tired of erroneous sh*tstorms. #MeToo is about survivors and their experiences, that cannot be taken away.”

Click inside to see the tweets Rose McGowan sent out about her #MeToo comments…
Getty
    Everything she does/says is for attention. I wish Asia and Rose would just fuck off forever.

    Everything she does/says is for attention. I wish Asia and Rose would just fuck off forever.

  • Nikki

    I’m not entirely sure her clarifications help, I read and re-read the transcript a few times and it doesn’t seem that dissimilar to the original article, unless I’m missing something. Perhaps in the future she should stick to the old saying ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, it’s best not to say anything at all,’ maybe then she wouldn’t have to keep clarifying her statements.