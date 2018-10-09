Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Camila Cabello & More to Perform on iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2018!

The star-studded lineup for the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented By Capital One® is here!

Participating performers include Shawn Mendes, Cardi B, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Calvin Harris and Camila Cabello.

The event will be featured as an exclusive broadcast television special on The CW Network on December 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The tour will stop in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Minneapolis, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Tampa, and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale.

See the full schedule below!

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2018 Schedule:

Dallas, Texas – Tuesday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m. CST

106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at American Airlines Center

Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Los Angeles, Ca. – Friday, November 30, at 7:30 p.m. PST

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum

Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha

San Francisco – Saturday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. PST

WiLD 94.9′s FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn. – Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. CST

101.3 KDWB’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul

The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Boston, Mass. – Tuesday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. EST

KISS 108′s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi

Philadelphia, Pa. – Wednesday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Q102′s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi

New York, N.Y. – Friday, December 7, at 7:00 p.m. EST

Z100′s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Washington, D.C. – Monday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Hot 99.5′s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Chicago, Ill. – Wednesday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. CST

103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Atlanta, Ga. – Friday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter

Tampa Bay, Fla. – Saturday, December 15, at 7:00 p.m. EST

93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla. – Sunday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m. EST

Y100 Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at BB&T Center, Ft. Lauderdale

Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter