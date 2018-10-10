Alexandra Daddario & Tyler Hoechlin Hold Hands On Set of New Rom-Com Movie!

Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin hold hands while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Can You Keep a Secret? on Wednesday (October 10) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was seen taking a bite out of an apple while walking through a park in the Tribeca neighborhood with Tyler, 31.

Alexandra is starring in and executive producing the movie, based on Sophie Kinsella‘s best-selling book. She is playing “Emma Corrigan, a girl with a few secrets. On a turbulent plane ride, thinking she’s about to die, Emma spills them all to the handsome stranger sitting next to her. At least, she thought he was a stranger. But then Jack Harper, her company’s young and elusive CEO, arrives at the office. It’s him. And he knows every single humiliating detail about Emma.”

