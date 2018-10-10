Top Stories
Channing Tatum &amp; Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: New Couple Alert?!

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Kylie Jenner Makes a Big Reveal About Her Lips

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias Talks About Sex Life with Anna Kournikova After Welcoming Their Twins

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Something Happened with the Extras on the 'Joker' Set (Details)

Wed, 10 October 2018 at 8:32 pm

Alexandra Daddario & Tyler Hoechlin Hold Hands On Set of New Rom-Com Movie!

Alexandra Daddario & Tyler Hoechlin Hold Hands On Set of New Rom-Com Movie!

Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin hold hands while filming a scene for their upcoming movie Can You Keep a Secret? on Wednesday (October 10) in New York City.

The 32-year-old actress was seen taking a bite out of an apple while walking through a park in the Tribeca neighborhood with Tyler, 31.

Alexandra is starring in and executive producing the movie, based on Sophie Kinsella‘s best-selling book. She is playing “Emma Corrigan, a girl with a few secrets. On a turbulent plane ride, thinking she’s about to die, Emma spills them all to the handsome stranger sitting next to her. At least, she thought he was a stranger. But then Jack Harper, her company’s young and elusive CEO, arrives at the office. It’s him. And he knows every single humiliating detail about Emma.”

30+ pictures inside of Alexandra Daddario and Tyler Hoechlin on set…

Just Jared on Facebook
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 01
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 02
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 03
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 04
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 05
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 06
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 07
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 08
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 09
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 10
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 11
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 12
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 13
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 14
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 15
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 16
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 17
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 18
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 19
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 20
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 21
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 22
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 23
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 24
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 25
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 26
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 27
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 28
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 29
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 30
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 31
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 32
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 33
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 34
alexandra daddario tyler hoechlin hold hands on set of new rom com 35

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein was spotted trying to keep a low profile in Connecticut - TMZ
  • This DWTS Jr dancer has Kim Kardashian's vote! - Just Jared Jr
  • People are totally freaking out about this celeb's rare appearance at the 2018 AMAs - TooFab
  • Busy Philipps is opening up about a lot in her upcoming memoir - Lainey Gossip
  • You're going to have to wait a little longer for new Lauren Jauregui music - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple did not get secretly married - Gossip Cop