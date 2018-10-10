Meghan Trainor & Daniel Radcliffe Will Voice 'Playmobil: The Movie'

Meghan Trainor and Daniel Radcliffe are working on a new project together!

The 24-year-old “NO” singer and the 29-year-old Jungle actor will be lending their voices to the upcoming family film Playmobil: The Movie, Deadline reports.

They will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, and Gabriel Bateman.

Meghan and Adam will also sing original songs for the movie.

The animation-live action hybrid flick, based on the popular kids toy line, is set for release next year.

It follows the “adventures of siblings Charlie (Gabriel) and Marla (Anya). When the former unexpectedly disappears into the animated universe of Playmobil, Marla must go on a quest to bring him home. During her adventures she teams up with some unlikely new friends, including smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim), dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Daniel), a wholehearted misfit robot and an extravagant fairy-godmother (Meghan). Adam will voice the character of villain Emperor Maximus.”

Disney veteran Lino DiSalvo, who worked as head of animation on Frozen and as animation supervisor on Tangled and Bolt, will serve as director and story creator.