Top Stories
Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex-Boyfriend

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Selena Gomez is Being Treated at Mental Health Facility Following Medical Issues

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Dakota Johnson Addresses Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen'

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Find Out How Much Celebs Including Ben Affleck Have Donated to Political Campaigns This Year

Thu, 11 October 2018 at 9:19 am

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex

Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex

Lena Dunham and Maggie Gyllenhaal make an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday evening (October 10) in New York City.

During the show, Lena played “Plead the Fifth,” where celebs are asked three juicy questions and can choose to not answer one. However, Lena ended up answering all three questions and not abstaining from any!

First, Lena was asked who she thinks is the biggest misogynist in Hollywood, to which she responded “Daniel Tosh.”

She then was asked about the drama that went down between her and her Girls co-star Christopher Abbott.

Finally, the juiciest question came from Lena‘s Girls co-star Andrew Rannells. He asked which of Taylor Swift‘s exes is her least favorite (if you don’t know, Taylor and Lena are pals.)

Before answering the question, it was noted by Andy Cohen that Lena was sitting next to Maggie, who is the sister of one of Taylor‘s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I want to do right by her on this question. My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?”
Just Jared on Facebook
lena dunham taylor swift exes 01
lena dunham taylor swift exes 02
lena dunham taylor swift exes 03
lena dunham taylor swift exes 04
lena dunham taylor swift exes 05
lena dunham taylor swift exes 06
lena dunham taylor swift exes 07
lena dunham taylor swift exes 08
lena dunham taylor swift exes 09
lena dunham taylor swift exes 10

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Lena Dunham, Maggie Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Terea Giudice reportedly asked the President to help get her husband Joe a lighter jail sentence - TMZ
  • Ariana Grande's pet pig is the star of her new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Post Malone just booked his first acting role - TooFab
  • Timothee Chalamet's new movie is getting Oscar buzz - Lainey Gossip
  • Kylie Jenner just had her makeup done by this YouTuber - Just Jared Jr
  • Justin Theroux isn't dating this actress - Gossip Cop