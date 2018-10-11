Lena Dunham Names Her Least Favorite Taylor Swift Ex

Lena Dunham and Maggie Gyllenhaal make an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! on Wednesday evening (October 10) in New York City.

During the show, Lena played “Plead the Fifth,” where celebs are asked three juicy questions and can choose to not answer one. However, Lena ended up answering all three questions and not abstaining from any!

First, Lena was asked who she thinks is the biggest misogynist in Hollywood, to which she responded “Daniel Tosh.”

She then was asked about the drama that went down between her and her Girls co-star Christopher Abbott.

Finally, the juiciest question came from Lena‘s Girls co-star Andrew Rannells. He asked which of Taylor Swift‘s exes is her least favorite (if you don’t know, Taylor and Lena are pals.)

Before answering the question, it was noted by Andy Cohen that Lena was sitting next to Maggie, who is the sister of one of Taylor‘s exes, Jake Gyllenhaal.

“I want to do right by her on this question. My least favorite was Calvin Harris because I felt that he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?”