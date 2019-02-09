Top Stories
Bella Thorne Sparkles & Shines at Sherri Hill's NYFW Show

Bella Thorne Sparkles & Shines at Sherri Hill's NYFW Show

Bella Thorne wears a bejeweled jumpsuit while stepping out for the Sherri Hill fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 8) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress was joined in the front row at the show by her older sister Dani Thorne.

It was announced this week that Bella has joined the cast of the upcoming thriller movie Southland.

The film centers on Arielle (Thorne) who works in a diner in a small Florida town. When she falls for a recently paroled young criminal she drags him back into a life of danger, learning that posting their criminal exploits on social media is an easy way to viral fame. Obsessed with their rising number of followers, they embark on a dangerous adventure together that leads to robbery, cop chases and murder.
