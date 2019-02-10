Top Stories
Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Grammys Weekend Parties 2019 - Full Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 2:07 pm

Lily Collins Is a Blue Beauty on BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet

Lily Collins Is a Blue Beauty on BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet

Lily Collins looks beautiful in her blue dress while walking the carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress is one of the presenters at the annual awards show.

Lily just starred in the BBC television miniseries Les Miserables, based on the book by Victor Hugo that also inspired the beloved musical. She played the role of Fantine in the six-episode limited series. The show premieres in the U.S. this April on PBS.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins baftas 2019 01
lily collins baftas 2019 02
lily collins baftas 2019 03
lily collins baftas 2019 04
lily collins baftas 2019 05
lily collins baftas 2019 06
lily collins baftas 2019 07
lily collins baftas 2019 08
lily collins baftas 2019 09

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2019 BAFTAs, BAFTAs, Lily Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr