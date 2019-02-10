Lily Collins Is a Blue Beauty on BAFTAs 2019 Red Carpet

Lily Collins looks beautiful in her blue dress while walking the carpet at the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday (February 10) at Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

The 29-year-old actress is one of the presenters at the annual awards show.

Lily just starred in the BBC television miniseries Les Miserables, based on the book by Victor Hugo that also inspired the beloved musical. She played the role of Fantine in the six-episode limited series. The show premieres in the U.S. this April on PBS.

FYI: Lily is wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture look.