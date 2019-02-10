Pete Wentz Brings Girlfriend Meagan Camper & Sons Bronx & Saint to Grammys 2019!

Pete Wentz is celebrating Fall Out Boy‘s Grammy nomination with his entire family!

The 39-year-old musician was joined by longtime love Meagan Camper while stepping out at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by their son Saint and Pete‘s son Bronx from his marriage to Ashlee Simpson as well as Pete‘s parents.

Pete also hit the red carpet alongside the rest of Fall Out Boy – Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley.

The band is up for their first Grammy for Best Rock Album for their recent release Mania!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!