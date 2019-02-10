Top Stories
Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Grammys 2019 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

Every Celeb at Jen Aniston's Birthday Party - Full Guest List!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

BAFTAs 2019 - Full Event Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Invited Someone Really Cool to Watch the Grammys with Them!

Sun, 10 February 2019 at 7:46 pm

Pete Wentz Brings Girlfriend Meagan Camper & Sons Bronx & Saint to Grammys 2019!

Pete Wentz Brings Girlfriend Meagan Camper & Sons Bronx & Saint to Grammys 2019!

Pete Wentz is celebrating Fall Out Boy‘s Grammy nomination with his entire family!

The 39-year-old musician was joined by longtime love Meagan Camper while stepping out at the award ceremony on Sunday evening (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They were also joined by their son Saint and Pete‘s son Bronx from his marriage to Ashlee Simpson as well as Pete‘s parents.

Pete also hit the red carpet alongside the rest of Fall Out BoyPatrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley.

The band is up for their first Grammy for Best Rock Album for their recent release Mania!

The show will be hosted this year by 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys. Make sure to tune in at 8pm ET/5pm PT on CBS!
Just Jared on Facebook
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 01
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 02
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 03
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 04
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 05
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 06
pete wentz fall out boy 2019 grammys 07

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andy Hurley, Bronx Wentz, Fall Out Boy, Joe Trohman, Meagan Camper, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Saint Wentz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Ronda Rousey is working on opening a suicide prevention center - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson opens up about her role on The Perfectionists - Just Jared Jr
  • Frances Bean Cobain is opening up about her relationship with mom Courtney Love - TooFab
  • Woody Allen is suing Amazon - find out why - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer's new song - Just Jared Jr