Kacey Musgraves Wins Same Four Grammys as Taylor Swift Back in 2010!

Kacey Musgraves was the big winner of the night at the 2019 Grammys, taking home four awards including Album of the Year.

The 30-year-old country singer happened to win the exact same four awards that Taylor Swift won at the Grammys back in 2010!

Kacey won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Golden Hour, Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” and Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies.”

Taylor previously won Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Fearless and Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “White Horse.”

Pictured inside: Kacey posing with her four trophies in the press room at the Grammys on Sunday (February 10) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.