Mon, 15 April 2019 at 3:04 pm

Jared Padalecki Runs the Boston Marathon - See Photos!

Jared Padalecki Runs the Boston Marathon - See Photos!

Jared Padalecki stands out in a bright orange top while running in the 2019 Boston Marathon on Monday morning (April 15) in Boston, Mass.

Both the 36-year-old Supernatural actor and his wife Genevieve are running in the marathon this year!

Genevieve took to Instagram Stories in the morning said she was “scared sh-tless.” She then shared a selfie of her and Jared together and added, “At least I have this amazing sidekick by my side.”

The couple is running in support of Dream Big, a 501c(3) supporting, outfitting, supplying, encouraging and providing opportunities for young girls who, due to economic circumstances, are unable to participate. You can donate to the cause now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid
