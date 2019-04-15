Neil Patrick Harris Helps Husband David Burtka Launch New Cookbook 'Life Is a Party'

Neil Patrick Harris adorably leans on husband David Burtka‘s shoulder while supporting him at the launch of of his new cookbook “Life Is a Party: Deliciously Doable Recipes to Make Every Day a Celebration!”

The 45-year-old A Series of Unfortunate Events actor and the 43-year-old Dance‑Off star coupled up for the event held at The Top of The Standard on Monday (April 15) in New York City.

They were joined by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Jane Krakowski and more.

David posed in his rainbow jacket alongside a rainbow he spotted in the sky outside. Check out all of the fun photos of the couple in our gallery!

