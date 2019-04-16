'Avengers' Directors Release Statement Amid 'Endgame' Spoiler Leak

The Russo Brothers have released a statement about spoilers amid a major leak that has affected the Marvel universe.

If you don’t know, the ending of Avengers: Endgame was leaked online earlier today and some fans were unfortunately spoiled. The film is one of the most anticipated of the year, and fans have been waiting since 2008 to see the culmination of the franchise.

The Russo brothers began their note, saying, “To the greatest fans in the world.”

“This is it. This is the end. The end of an unprecedented narrative mosaic spanning eleven years and eleven franchises,” the letter read. “For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers. Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering. Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

They continued, “Because so many of you have invested your time, your hearts, and your souls into these stories, we’re once again asking for your help. When you see Endgame in the coming weeks, please don’t spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn’t want it spoiled for you.”

“Remember, Thanos still demands your silence. As always, good luck and happy viewing…,” they concluded.