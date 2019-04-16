Gugu Mbatha-Raw Reveals the Piece of Advice Oprah Gave Her

Gugu Mbatha-Raw brightens up the room during her interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was on the show to promote her new movie Fast Color.

Gugu opened up about the best piece of advice that she received from Oprah Winfrey.

“Just being yourself, that was one of the things she gave. Also a gratitude diary. The idea of writing down 5 things every day that you’re grateful for is just a nice way to have an optimistic outlook and magnetize positivity,” she said.