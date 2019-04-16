Top Stories
Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Netflix Reveals Viewership Numbers for Five Big Original Titles

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 11:06 pm

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Reveals the Piece of Advice Oprah Gave Her

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Reveals the Piece of Advice Oprah Gave Her

Gugu Mbatha-Raw brightens up the room during her interview with E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday (April 16) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was on the show to promote her new movie Fast Color.

Gugu opened up about the best piece of advice that she received from Oprah Winfrey.

“Just being yourself, that was one of the things she gave. Also a gratitude diary. The idea of writing down 5 things every day that you’re grateful for is just a nice way to have an optimistic outlook and magnetize positivity,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 01
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 02
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 03
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 04
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 05
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 06
gugu mbatha raw daily pop 07

Photos: Kylie Gayer
Posted to: Gugu Mbatha-Raw

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Justin Bieber is being sued by the paparazzi - TMZ
  • There's finally photos of Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angel character - Just Jared Jr
  • Wendy Williams is speaking out about her divorce - TooFab
  • Cher explains why she doesn't like karaoke - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Is Milo Manheim dating Alexis Ren? - Just Jared Jr