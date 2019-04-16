Top Stories
Bella Thorne Splits from Boyfriend Mod Sun

Angelina Jolie Has Legally Changed Her Name

Bebe Rexha Reveals Bipolar Diagnosis: 'I'm Not Ashamed Anymore'

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Have a Big Plan In Store!

Tue, 16 April 2019 at 1:12 am

Uma Thurman & Tony Goldwyn Join 'Chambers' Cast at NYC Premiere

Uma Thurman & Tony Goldwyn Join 'Chambers' Cast at NYC Premiere

Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn just premiered their new Netflix horror series Chambers!

The co-stars hit the red carpet at the event on Monday night (April 15) at Metrograph in New York City.

They were joined by the rest of the cast including Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid, Nicholas Galitzine, Kyanna Simone Simpson, Lilli Kay, Sarah Mezzanotte, Griffin Powell-Arcand and Jonny Rios.

The new series centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life.

However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased – some of which are troublingly sinister.

Chambers premieres on Netflix on April 26th.
Photos: Getty
