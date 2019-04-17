Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 4:18 pm

Kim Kardashian Explains Her Bathroom Sinks After Fans Have So Many Questions

The world got a glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s home during her Vogue 73 questions video that was released last week.

Well, when people saw Kim‘s bathroom…a lot of questions arose. Mainly, it appears as if Kim and Kanye‘s bathroom sinks are just faucets and have no basin for the water to drain in to.

Kim took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 17) to explain.

“Okay since everyone is a little but confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” Kim said about her sinks.

“So, eight versions of this prototype sink was made. And it does actually like, slightly slope down. You can kinda see. And there’s a slit for the water. And it goes in…no backsplash will come up,” she added about the unique drainage method.

See photos of the sinks in question…
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 01
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 02
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 03
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 04
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 05
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 06
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 07
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 08
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 09
kim kardashian explains bathroom sinks 10

Photos: Instagram Story, Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

  • Hattie McDish

    Who cleans the toothpaste off? Lame.

  • Casey C

    what a stupid design. how do you wash your face without either running the water constantly or having not enough? no wonder only 8 made, its BS