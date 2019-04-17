Kim Kardashian Explains Her Bathroom Sinks After Fans Have So Many Questions

The world got a glimpse of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s home during her Vogue 73 questions video that was released last week.

Well, when people saw Kim‘s bathroom…a lot of questions arose. Mainly, it appears as if Kim and Kanye‘s bathroom sinks are just faucets and have no basin for the water to drain in to.

Kim took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday (April 17) to explain.

“Okay since everyone is a little but confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” Kim said about her sinks.

“So, eight versions of this prototype sink was made. And it does actually like, slightly slope down. You can kinda see. And there’s a slit for the water. And it goes in…no backsplash will come up,” she added about the unique drainage method.

See photos of the sinks in question…