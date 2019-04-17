Top Stories
Wed, 17 April 2019 at 12:44 pm

Madonna Drops New Single With Maluma, 'Medellín' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

One, two, cha-cha-chaMadonna‘s back with some new music!

The pop icon has dropped her brand new single “Medellín,” featuring reggaeton artist Maluma.

Medellín” is the first song from Madonna‘s forthcoming new album called Madame X, which is set to be released with a 13-track standard and 15-track deluxe edition on June 14.

“I decided to call my record Madame X… Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places,” she teased over the weekend.

You can also stream “Medellín” on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Madonna, Maluma – Medellín (Full Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Madonna’s brand new single…
