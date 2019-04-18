'Detective Pikachu' Movie Stills Feature Tons of Pokémon!
The new Pokémon movie Detective Pikachu is hitting theaters next month and tons of stills from the film have been released!
The movie stars Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu, a Pokémon like no other.
The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to work together, as Tim is the only human who can talk with Detective Pikachu, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.
Justice Smith stars as Tim while Kathryn Newton plays Lucy, a junior reporter following her first big story.
Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10.