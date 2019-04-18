Pink Cleans Her Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame!

Pink takes some cleaning supplies to spiff up her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday evening (April 16) in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old singer was filming a sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and it will presumably air soon!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pink

You can watch a video of Pink cleaning her star on TMZ.

Earlier that day, Pink was seen arriving at the Jimmy Kimmel studios. Stay tuned to see the sketch when it becomes available.

Check out the photos of Pink and her star…