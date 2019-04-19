Charlize Theron Says She Is Raising Two Daughters, Not a Boy

Charlize Theron is opening up about her children.

The Tully actress confirmed that she originally adopted her seven-year-old, Jackson, thinking she was a boy.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy! So there you go!” Charlize explained in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she went on to explain.

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and another daughter, August, in 2015.