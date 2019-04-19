Top Stories
Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp &amp; Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Pitch Perfect's Anna Camp & Skylar Astin Split After 2 Years of Marriage

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Every Celeb in Lil Dicky's 'Earth' Music Video Revealed!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Suri Cruise Just Celebrated a Milestone Birthday!

Fri, 19 April 2019 at 1:41 pm

Charlize Theron Says She Is Raising Two Daughters, Not a Boy

Charlize Theron Says She Is Raising Two Daughters, Not a Boy

Charlize Theron is opening up about her children.

The Tully actress confirmed that she originally adopted her seven-year-old, Jackson, thinking she was a boy.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too. Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy! So there you go!” Charlize explained in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive. They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide,” she went on to explain.

Charlize adopted Jackson in 2012 and another daughter, August, in 2015.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Charlize Theron, Jackson Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Pauly D is collecting fan mail to bring to Mike "The Siutation" in prison - TMZ
  • Ross Lynch responds to fake nudes leak - Just Jared Jr
  • Kelly Clarkson denies a feud between she and this fellow American Idol alum - TooFab
  • Leslie Jones is breaking down Game of Thrones - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out who Justin Bieber is calling out - Just Jared Jr