Sat, 20 April 2019 at 4:45 pm

Why Don't We's 'Don't Change' Music Video Features 'UglyDolls' Clips - Watch!

Why Don't We's 'Don't Change' Music Video Features 'UglyDolls' Clips - Watch!

Why Don’t We‘s new music video for “Don’t Change” from the UglyDolls soundtrack is out now!

The pop band dropped the visual for the song from the upcoming animated comedy on Saturday (April 20).

The UglyDolls soundtrack arrives on April 26, and the film hits theaters on May 3.

In the colorful video, the guys appear in individual rooms while surrounded by framed clips from the movie.

ICYMI, be sure to check out Kelly Clarkson‘s “Broken & Beautiful” from UglyDolls as well.

Watch the video for “Don’t Change,” directed by Henry Lipatov and David Loeffler!


Why Don’t We – Don’t Change [Official Music Video]
Photos: Why Don't We
