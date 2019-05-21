Gyth Rigdon: 'The Voice' 2019 Finale Performance Videos - Watch Now!

Gyth Rigdon just took the stage for the last time as a contestant on The Voice on Monday (May 20) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer, who is a member of Team Blake Shelton, performed three different times during night one of the season 16 finale.

He started off the night by performing a duet of “Take It Easy” by The Eagles with Blake, the “Once in a Blue Moon” by Earl Thomas Conley and ended the night singing his original song, “Proof I’ve Always Loved You.”

The Voice finale airs on Tuesday (May 21) on NBC.

Click inside to watch the other performances…

