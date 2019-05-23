Top Stories
Thu, 23 May 2019 at 3:34 pm

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas are friendly exes!

The former couple bumped into each other while grabbing coffee on Thursday afternoon (May 23) in Byron Bay, Australia.

The duo appeared to chat for a few minutes before being joined by Chris‘ younger brother Liam.

Chris and Isabel met on the set of Home and Away and reportedly dated between 2005 and 2008.

Chris has been married to Elsa Pataky since 2010.
