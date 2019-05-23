Top Stories
Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into Ex Isabel Lucas While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Dionne Warwick Says Beyonce Is Not an Icon Just Yet

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West's Baby Psalm West - Birth Certificate Revealed!

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Thu, 23 May 2019 at 6:41 pm

Take a Look at Rihanna's Full Fenty Fashion Line (Photos)

Take a Look at Rihanna's Full Fenty Fashion Line (Photos)

Rihanna is getting ready to launch her first fashion line, Fenty, and we have the full look book right here!

The collection, titled “Release 5-19,” will hit retail on May 29 via Fenty.com, but there is a boutique in Paris that is opening on May 24.

Here is how the brand is described: “The silhouette is confident – cinched at the waist, with strength in an emphatic, exaggerated shoulder, mirrored in pants with a deep inverted pleat, adding 3-D volume. Tailoring is at the core: both suiting, and dresses and shirts tailored to the contours of the body. Fused with references and details of corsetry, these styles cross between feminine and masculine. Japanese denim is introduced as a hallmark in definitive cuts like the sharp corset-dress. Fenty’s style is established here as an emblematic piece.”
Photos: Glen Luchford for Fenty, Fenty
