Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, & PnB Rock: 'Cross Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran has a new song out!

The 28-year-old entertainer teamed up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock to released the track “Cross Me” – which you can listen to right now!

“Cross Me” is the latest single off Ed‘s upcoming No. 6 Collaborations album, which he will releasing in July.

