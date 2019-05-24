Top Stories
Emilia Clarke Explains Why She Turned Down 'Fifty Shades'

Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence on Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal - Watch Now

Chris Hemsworth Bumps Into a Famous Ex While Grabbing Coffee in Australia

Here's the Real Reason Cardi B Postponed Her Headlining Show

Fri, 24 May 2019 at 12:20 am

Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, & PnB Rock: 'Cross Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, & PnB Rock: 'Cross Me' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Ed Sheeran has a new song out!

The 28-year-old entertainer teamed up with Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock to released the track “Cross Me” – which you can listen to right now!

“Cross Me” is the latest single off Ed‘s upcoming No. 6 Collaborations album, which he will releasing in July.

You can download Ed, Chance, and PnB Rock‘s new song off of iTunes here and stream it now thanks to YouTube!

Check out the lyrics…
