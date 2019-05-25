Taylor Swift Shuts Down Sexist Question About Turning 30

Taylor Swift is shutting down a sexist question.

The 29-year-old singer was asked about turning 30 later this year and if the milestone birthday is going to be a “turning point” for her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The outlet wanted to know if she’s ready to settle down and have kids.

“I really do not think men are asked that question when they turn 30,” she said in response to the question, according to translations of the interview. “So I’m not going to answer that question now.”

Taylor did open up about turning 30 though.

“I hear others say that one in his thirties no longer has as much stress and anxiety in life as in my twenties,” she reportedly said. “And I can join in the observation that we are in our twenties looking to gain experience, try things out, fail, make mistakes.”