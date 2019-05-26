Liam Payne Shows Off Tattoos After Performing With Rita Ora

Liam Payne puts his arm tattoos on full display while leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Friday night (May 24) in London, England.

Earlier in the night, the 25-year-old singer joined his pal Rita Ora on stage during her Phoenix Tour concert stop.

“Thank you @RitaOra! Always nice to see you 🙌🏼,” he wrote on Twitter with a few photos from the performance. The pair sang their Fifty Shades Freed song “For You”.

Earlier in the week, Liam shared photos on his Instagram account, and his caption brought on all the One Direction nostalgia!

“Story of my life,” he wrote. Fans immediately took to the comments to post song lyrics from the 1D song.