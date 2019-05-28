Top Stories
Kit Harington Checks Into Rehab for Stress & Alcohol

Here's How Angelina Jolie Celebrated Shiloh's 13th Birthday!

Lamar Odom Makes Shocking Claim About the Night He Almost Died

It Looks Like Drake Had a Great Memorial Day Weekend

Tue, 28 May 2019 at 11:22 pm

John Legend Debuts New Single 'We Need Love' After 'Songland' Premiere - Watch the Video!

John Legend Debuts New Single 'We Need Love' After 'Songland' Premiere - Watch the Video!

John Legend was the first artist to appear as a guest on NBC’s new music competition series Songland and he just debuted the winning song from his episode!

The episode began with four emerging songwriters presenting their songs to John and the three panelists – Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, and Shane McAnally.

John chose three of the songwriters to workshop songs with the panelists and then they presented the finished songs to him at the end.

The song that John chose at the end was “We Need Love” by Tebby Burrows and produced by Shane.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below on YouTube.

