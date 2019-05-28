Stephen Amell & Wife Cassandra Host F Cancer Event 2019 in London

Stephen Amell and wife Cassandra step out for the 2019 F Cancer event on Friday afternoon (May 24) at Tape in London, England.

The 38-year-old Arrow star stepped out in a “F–k Cancer” T-shirt as he and his wife hosted the event together.

Stephen began working with F Cancer almost a decade ago during his mom’s second battle with breast cancer and helped the organization grow to raise awareness and help those battling cancer.

You can learn more about the organization at LetsFCancer.com.