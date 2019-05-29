Top Stories
Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Lena Dunham Strips Down on Instagram for Charity

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 10:17 pm

Disney May Leave Georgia if Anti-Abortion Bill Becomes Law

Disney May Leave Georgia if Anti-Abortion Bill Becomes Law

Disney is likely to pull out of Georgia if the state’s anti-abortion legislation becomes law.

CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger recently opened up about his film and TV studios vacating the state as a production hub if the heartbeat abortion bill goes into effect.

The bill seeks to ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It would be “very difficult to do so,” Bob told Reuters about remaining in the state.

“I rather doubt we will,” he added. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Disney’s Marvel division in the state is involved with movies like Black Panther as well as four upcoming series.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also recently spoke out about the issue.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bob Iger, Disney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr