Disney May Leave Georgia if Anti-Abortion Bill Becomes Law

Disney is likely to pull out of Georgia if the state’s anti-abortion legislation becomes law.

CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger recently opened up about his film and TV studios vacating the state as a production hub if the heartbeat abortion bill goes into effect.

The bill seeks to ban abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

It would be “very difficult to do so,” Bob told Reuters about remaining in the state.

“I rather doubt we will,” he added. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard. Right now we are watching it very carefully.”

Disney’s Marvel division in the state is involved with movies like Black Panther as well as four upcoming series.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos also recently spoke out about the issue.