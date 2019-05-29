Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Sophie Turner Shocked to Discover Possible 'Game of Thrones' Finale Spoiler on Season 1 Poster - Watch!

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless for Gym Session in Los Angeles

Cara Delevingne &amp; Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Step Out After Making Scandalous Purchase!

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Meghan Markle's Dad Is Very Upset About Something He Saw on TV

Wed, 29 May 2019 at 9:30 pm

Shailene Woodley Goes Sheer for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere

Shailene Woodley Goes Sheer for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere

The ladies of Big Little Lies team up for the season two premiere!

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep were all smiles at the event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (May 29) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, Annie Fitzgerald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeffrey Nordling, James Tupper, Taylor Treadwell, Robin Weigert, Kathryn Newton, Nelly Buchet, Denis O’Hare, Merrin Dungey, Crystal Fox, Douglas Smith, and young stars Ivy George, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp, and Chloe Coleman. Writer/executive producer David E. Kelley with wife Michelle Pfeiffer, and writer/producer Liane Moriarty were also in attendance.

Reese was accompanied by her daughter Ava Phillippe, and Nicole by husband Keith Urban.

Also there to show their support were The Daily Show‘s Jessica Williams, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, The Deuce‘s Margarita Levieva, Black Monday‘s Andrew Rannells, American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe, filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, Friends from College‘s Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elisa Pugliese, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, 2 Dope QueensPhoebe Robinson, High Maintenance‘s Ben Sinclair, and Killer Joe‘s Gina Gershon.

Don’t miss season two of Big Little Lies when it premieres on June 9 on HBO!

FYI: Reese is wearing Elie Saab with De Beers jewelry. Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Laura is wearing Saint Laurent. Shailene is wearing Dior. Nicole is wearing Michael Kors with Manolo shoes, Fred Leighton jewelry, an Omega watch, and a Moynat bag. Meryl is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Alexander is wearing Tom Ford. Kathryn is wearing Dior. Douglas is wearing Saint Laurent and Madewell Men’s. Michelle is wearing Brunello Cucinelli. Jessica is wearing De Beers jewelry.

50+ pictures inside of the Big Little Lies cast and more at the premiere…

Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 01
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 02
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 03
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 04
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 05
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 06
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 07
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 08
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 09
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 10
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 11
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 12
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 13
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 14
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 15
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 16
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 17
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 18
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 19
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 20
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 21
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 22
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 23
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 24
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 25
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 26
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 27
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 28
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 29
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 30
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 31
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 32
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 33
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 34
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 35
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 36
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 37
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 38
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 39
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 40
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 41
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 42
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 43
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 44
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 45
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 46
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 47
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 48
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 49
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 50
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 51
shailene woodley goes sheer for big little lies season 2 premiere 52

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abbi Jacobson, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Andrew Rannells, Annie Fitzgerald, Ava Phillippe, Ben Sinclair, Cameron Crovetti, Chloe Coleman, Crystal Fox, Darby Camp, David E. Kelley, Denis O'Hare, Douglas Smith, Elisa Pugliese, Gina Gershon, Iain Armitage, Ilana Glazer, Ivy George, James Tupper, Jean-Marc Vallee, jeffrey nordling, jessica williams, Jonathan Van Ness, Kathryn Newton, Keegan-Michael Key, Keith Urban, Laura Dern, Liane Moriarty, Lily Rabe, Margarita Levieva, Merrin Dungey, Meryl Streep, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nelly Buchet, Nicholas Crovetti, Nicole Kidman, Phoebe Robinson, Poorna Jagannathan, Reese Witherspoon, robin weigert, Shailene Woodley, Taylor Treadwell, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The man that disrupted Madison Beer's 2019 BottleRock Festival performance has been arrested for being on drugs - TMZ
  • Feel better, Ariana Grande! - Just Jared Jr
  • Lisa Rinna brought up Bunnygate during Kim Richards' return to RHOBH - TooFab
  • Our fav girl group is getting ready to release new music - Just Jared Jr