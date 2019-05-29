Shailene Woodley Goes Sheer for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere

The ladies of Big Little Lies team up for the season two premiere!

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep were all smiles at the event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday (May 29) in New York City.

They were joined by their co-stars Alexander Skarsgard, Adam Scott, Annie Fitzgerald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jeffrey Nordling, James Tupper, Taylor Treadwell, Robin Weigert, Kathryn Newton, Nelly Buchet, Denis O’Hare, Merrin Dungey, Crystal Fox, Douglas Smith, and young stars Ivy George, Cameron Crovetti, Nicholas Crovetti, Iain Armitage, Darby Camp, and Chloe Coleman. Writer/executive producer David E. Kelley with wife Michelle Pfeiffer, and writer/producer Liane Moriarty were also in attendance.

Reese was accompanied by her daughter Ava Phillippe, and Nicole by husband Keith Urban.

Also there to show their support were The Daily Show‘s Jessica Williams, Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, The Deuce‘s Margarita Levieva, Black Monday‘s Andrew Rannells, American Horror Story‘s Lily Rabe, filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee, Friends from College‘s Keegan-Michael Key and wife Elisa Pugliese, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness, 2 Dope Queens‘ Phoebe Robinson, High Maintenance‘s Ben Sinclair, and Killer Joe‘s Gina Gershon.

Don’t miss season two of Big Little Lies when it premieres on June 9 on HBO!

FYI: Reese is wearing Elie Saab with De Beers jewelry. Zoe is wearing Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Laura is wearing Saint Laurent. Shailene is wearing Dior. Nicole is wearing Michael Kors with Manolo shoes, Fred Leighton jewelry, an Omega watch, and a Moynat bag. Meryl is wearing Oscar de la Renta. Alexander is wearing Tom Ford. Kathryn is wearing Dior. Douglas is wearing Saint Laurent and Madewell Men’s. Michelle is wearing Brunello Cucinelli. Jessica is wearing De Beers jewelry.

