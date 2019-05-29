Taron Egerton Says Elton John Won't Stop Sending Him 'Rocketman' Reviews!

Taron Egerton paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night (May 28) and dished all about Elton John‘s reaction to his biopic film, Rocketman, in which he plays Elton himself!

“I try to avoid reviews but Elton sends me them every day,” the 29-year-old actor told Jimmy. “I mean, he’s vetting my reviews. I’m sure there are bad ones that he’s not sending.”

“He emails them with the same title every time: And another one,” Taron continued.

Taron on his new relationship with Elton: “It sounds so weird to say, doesn’t it? I love him,” he said. “He wrote me a very beautiful note that day of the Cannes premiere and it said, ‘we’re cut from the same cloth, and I hope I’m here for many years to come to be your touchstone.’”



Taron Egerton on Friendship with Elton John & Playing Him in ‘Rocketman’