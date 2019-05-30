Drew Barrymore & Ex Husband Will Kopelman Celebrate Daughter Frankie's Graduation!

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman reunited to celebrate their daughter’s big day!

The 44-year-old actress’ ex-husband took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon (May 30) to share a photo of the two of them kissing their 5-year-old daughter Frankie‘s cheeks as they step out for her graduation.

“Graduate,” Will captioned the below photo.

Drew and Will married back in 2012 before getting divorced 2016. The two have stayed friendly as they co-parent their daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie.

