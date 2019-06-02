Beyonce & Blue Ivy Channel 'The Lion King' for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy are a picture-perfect mother-daughter duo while channeling Bey‘s upcoming Lion King remake at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala!

The 37-year-old music superstar posted a series of pictures of their incredible outfits for the event on her Instagram, which was hosted by her mother Tina Knowles and held at the WACO Theater Center with the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands” on Saturday night (June 1) in Los Angeles.

Beyonce stars as Nala in the upcoming animated CGI remake of the Disney classic The Lion King.

Blue also lip-synced to “Circle of Life” at the event in an adorable video!

Bey‘s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were also in attendance. See their outfits!