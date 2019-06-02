Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

Joaquin Phoenix & Girlfriend Rooney Mara Carry Dead Animals at National Animal Rights Day Protest

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

K-Pop Star Hara Releases Statement After Suicide Attempt

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Elton John's Brother Slams 'Rocketman' for Inaccurate Portrayal of Their Dad

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Here's What Jussie Smollett's Alleged Attacker Is Up To...

Sun, 02 June 2019 at 5:38 pm

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Channel 'The Lion King' for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Channel 'The Lion King' for Wearable Art Gala 2019!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy are a picture-perfect mother-daughter duo while channeling Bey‘s upcoming Lion King remake at the 2019 Wearable Art Gala!

The 37-year-old music superstar posted a series of pictures of their incredible outfits for the event on her Instagram, which was hosted by her mother Tina Knowles and held at the WACO Theater Center with the theme “A Journey to the Pride Lands” on Saturday night (June 1) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce

Beyonce stars as Nala in the upcoming animated CGI remake of the Disney classic The Lion King.

Blue also lip-synced to “Circle of Life” at the event in an adorable video!

Bey‘s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were also in attendance. See their outfits!
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce knowles blue ivy wearable art gala june 2019 01
beyonce knowles blue ivy wearable art gala june 2019 02

Photos: Instagram: @beyonce
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Shia LaBeouf grabs lunch with mystery brunette in Los Angeles - TMZ
  • Liam Payne is opening up about his time in One Direction - Just Jared Jr
  • Noah Cyrus just went topless on Instagram - TooFab
  • Get the latest scoop on The Kissing Booth sequel - Just Jared Jr