Sun, 02 June 2019 at 1:57 pm
Is Kim Kardashian Being Used to Free a Convicted Murderer?
- Kim Kardashian is trying to help a convicted murderer get out of jail, but the mother of one of his victims insists her efforts are misguided.- TMZ
- Did you see what Taylor Swift did for the LGBTQ community? – Just Jared Jr
- Drake is getting attention for this! – Lainey Gossip
- Why is Wendy Williams conflicted about Lamar Odom‘s memoir? – TooFab
- What will Robert Pattinson‘s Batman deal entail? – Celebitchy
- This reality couple is trying to get their children back. – DListed
- Do the Jonas Brothers get along now that they’re back together? – Just Jared Jr
