Christina Aguilera Kicks Off 'The Xperience' in Vegas - See Show Photos!

Christina Aguilera hits the stage for the second night of her The Xperience residency on Saturday (June 1) in Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer just launched her residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this weekend to some rave reviews and tons of love from adoring fans!

Christina appropriately kicked off the show during Pride Month as it’s a celebration of pride, with the final act full of rainbows and love.

The show is packed with special moments, including Christina‘s first live performance of the Mulan song “Reflection” since 2000 and a performance of Whitney Houston‘s “I Love the Lord” from The Preacher’s Wife, which she sang in the audition for her record deal.

Christina also performed a ton of her hits, like “Genie in a Bottle,” “Beautiful,” “Fighter,” “What a Girl Wants,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Come on Over Baby,” and recent single “Accelerate.” See the full set list here!

You can catch Christina in Vegas through June 16 and then again in late September!