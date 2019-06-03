Miles Teller Shows Off His 'Top Gun' Physique on Vacation with Keleigh Sperry!

Miles Teller and his fiancee Keleigh Sperry are enjoying some rest and relaxation in Hawaii!

The 32-year-old actor went shirtless as he laid out in the sun on Sunday (June 2) in Maui. He was seen packing on the PDA with Keleigh as they enjoyed their vacation together!

Miles looks to be in great shape for his upcoming movie Top Gun: Maverick, which hits theaters in June of next year.

It’s been almost two years since Miles and Keleigh announced their engagement! The couple revealed the news back in August of 2017. They have been dating since 2013.