Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Is Not Pregnant - Read Her Message to Those Asking If She Is

Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe took to Twitter to let some people know…she is not pregnant!

The 39-year-old actress explained on her social media that she was being asked by some fans if she was expecting.

“To all those who think it’s appropriate to ask. No, I’m not pregnant, just having my period and was bloated…. so yeah… thanks for asking,” Caitriona posted on Twitter, adding the hashtags, “#notreally” and “#notallstomachsarewashboards.”

If you don’t know, it was revealed that Caitriona got engaged back in January of 2018.

To all those who think it’s appropriate to ask. No, I’m not pregnant, just having my period and was bloated…. so yeah… thanks for asking. #notreally #notallstomachsarewashboards — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) June 4, 2019

See photos of Caitriona and her Outlander co-stars at their latest appearance over the weekend…