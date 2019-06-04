The Jonas Brothers Hint That Their Song 'Lovebug' Might Be About Miley Cyrus

Jonas Brothers revealed a lot in their new documentary, Chasing Happiness, and one of the biggest things was that their song, “Lovebug”, could be about Miley Cyrus!

Nick, Joe and Kevin hinted that the track, which was penned and released back in 2008, could be inspired by Nick‘s previous relationship with Miley.

Nick and Miley, who famously dated from 2006 to 2007, connected while filming a cameo during an episode of Hannah Montana.

Kevin shared that “That changed girls for Nick forever. He met Miley. I think that kid’s head exploded.”

Nick added, “I started writing about love and I actually knew what it felt like. For the first time I was asking them questions that a younger brother can only ask their older brothers.”

Right after he said that, the doc transitions to a clip of Nick singing “Lovebug” by himself in the studio, which could imply that the song was about Miley.

You can listen to “Lovebug” below!