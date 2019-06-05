Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 12:24 am

Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, & Tye Sheridan Step Out for 'Dark Phoenix' L.A. Premiere!

Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, & Tye Sheridan Step Out for 'Dark Phoenix' L.A. Premiere!

Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Tye Sheridan walk the red carpet at the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The three actors play Quicksilver, Nightcrawler, and Cyclops, respectively, in the X-Men movie.

Kodi, who is currently working on his new CBS All Access series Interrogation, was joined by his girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou on the carpet.

Make sure to see Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on June 7!

FYI: Evan is wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent. Kodi is wearing a Strateas Carlucci jacket and pants, an Ambush shirt, Dr. Martens shoes, an Oz Abstract Tokyo earring, a Chuck Goodman ring finger ring, and a Pearls Before Swine middle finger ring.

10+ pictures inside from the Dark Phoenix premiere…

