Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, & Tye Sheridan Step Out for 'Dark Phoenix' L.A. Premiere!

Evan Peters, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Tye Sheridan walk the red carpet at the premiere of Dark Phoenix on Tuesday (June 4) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The three actors play Quicksilver, Nightcrawler, and Cyclops, respectively, in the X-Men movie.

Kodi, who is currently working on his new CBS All Access series Interrogation, was joined by his girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou on the carpet.

Make sure to see Dark Phoenix when it hits theaters on June 7!

FYI: Evan is wearing head-to-toe Saint Laurent. Kodi is wearing a Strateas Carlucci jacket and pants, an Ambush shirt, Dr. Martens shoes, an Oz Abstract Tokyo earring, a Chuck Goodman ring finger ring, and a Pearls Before Swine middle finger ring.

