Thu, 06 June 2019 at 5:29 pm

Charlie Hunnam Starts Filming His New Movie 'Waldo'!

Charlie Hunnam Starts Filming His New Movie 'Waldo'!

Charlie Hunnam on the set and ready to film his scenes.

The 39-year-old actor was spotted riding down a hill on the set of Waldo on Thursday (June 6) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Hunnam

Charlie was seen doing his own stunts on the set.

In the upcoming thriller, a disgraced ex-cop seeks solace by moving to the woods, but his quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder.

Eiza Gonzalez, Mel Gibson and Sophie Fatu also star in the movie, directed by Tim Kirkby.

Click here to see how Charlie spent his time just before filming!
