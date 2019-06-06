Charlie Hunnam Starts Filming His New Movie 'Waldo'!
Charlie Hunnam on the set and ready to film his scenes.
The 39-year-old actor was spotted riding down a hill on the set of Waldo on Thursday (June 6) in Atlanta, Georgia.
Charlie was seen doing his own stunts on the set.
In the upcoming thriller, a disgraced ex-cop seeks solace by moving to the woods, but his quiet life comes to an end when a private eye recruits him to investigate a murder.
Eiza Gonzalez, Mel Gibson and Sophie Fatu also star in the movie, directed by Tim Kirkby.
