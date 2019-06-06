Robin Wright Makes Rare Appearance with Husband Clement Giraudet

Robin Wright links arms with her husband Clement Giraudet while heading to the movies on Wednesday night (June 5) at the Arclight in Hollywood.

The couple got married back in the summer of 2018 and they aren’t spotted together in public that often. Make sure to see the steamy photos from their honeymoon at the beach!

Robin and Clement were all smiles while hanging out in the lounge of the theater before their movie.

The final season of Robin‘s Netflix series House of Cards is now streaming.

See more photos of Robin Wright and her husband Clement Giraudet in the gallery…