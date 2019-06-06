Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O'Brien While Playing Drinking Game 'Tequila Slaps'
Sophie Turner taught Conan O’Brien a drinking game, called “tequila slaps,” that she played with her Dark Phoenix co-stars, and the game goes exactly how you think it would go!
Basically, two people face each other and while one person is doing a tequila shot, the other person has to slap them before they’re finished.
The first time Sophie slapped Conan, it appeared to be a bit harder than intended!
“I’m sorry!” she exclaimed.
“We go really really hard with each other,” Sophie added.
Watch the video to see…