Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O'Brien While Playing Drinking Game 'Tequila Slaps'

Sophie Turner taught Conan O’Brien a drinking game, called “tequila slaps,” that she played with her Dark Phoenix co-stars, and the game goes exactly how you think it would go!

Basically, two people face each other and while one person is doing a tequila shot, the other person has to slap them before they’re finished.

The first time Sophie slapped Conan, it appeared to be a bit harder than intended!

“I’m sorry!” she exclaimed.

“We go really really hard with each other,” Sophie added.

