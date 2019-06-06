Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde &amp; Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:04 am

Sophie Turner Slaps Conan O'Brien While Playing Drinking Game 'Tequila Slaps'

Sophie Turner taught Conan O’Brien a drinking game, called “tequila slaps,” that she played with her Dark Phoenix co-stars, and the game goes exactly how you think it would go!

Basically, two people face each other and while one person is doing a tequila shot, the other person has to slap them before they’re finished.

The first time Sophie slapped Conan, it appeared to be a bit harder than intended!

“I’m sorry!” she exclaimed.

“We go really really hard with each other,” Sophie added.

Watch the video to see…
