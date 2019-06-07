Ben Affleck Grabs Coffee With Mom Christine in Brentwood

Ben Affleck gets in some quality time with his mom, Christine Anne Boldt!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor and the school teacher were spotted stepping out on Friday morning (June 7) in Brentwood, Calif.

They were joined by his kids (not pictured).

Ben sipped on a to-go coffee as the duo chatted and strolled.

He wore a checked button-up shirt with a gray coat, matching pants, and blue shoes.

ICYMI, last weekend, Ben and ex Jennifer Garner were seen bringing baskets into church with their family.

