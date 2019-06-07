Top Stories
'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

'Avengers' Stars Break No Camera Rule in Funny Behind-the-Scenes Videos on Set - Watch!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Vans Releases 'Harry Potter' Collection!

Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Suspicions Arise Over John Singleton's Death - Find Out Why

Fri, 07 June 2019 at 1:24 pm

Ben Affleck Grabs Coffee With Mom Christine in Brentwood

Ben Affleck Grabs Coffee With Mom Christine in Brentwood

Ben Affleck gets in some quality time with his mom, Christine Anne Boldt!

The 46-year-old Triple Frontier actor and the school teacher were spotted stepping out on Friday morning (June 7) in Brentwood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ben Affleck

They were joined by his kids (not pictured).

Ben sipped on a to-go coffee as the duo chatted and strolled.

He wore a checked button-up shirt with a gray coat, matching pants, and blue shoes.

ICYMI, last weekend, Ben and ex Jennifer Garner were seen bringing baskets into church with their family.

Don’t miss Ben Affleck in sport drama Torrance on October 18!
Just Jared on Facebook
ben affleck grabs coffee with mom christine in brentwood 01
ben affleck grabs coffee with mom christine in brentwood 02
ben affleck grabs coffee with mom christine in brentwood 03
ben affleck grabs coffee with mom christine in brentwood 04
ben affleck grabs coffee with mom christine in brentwood 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Ben Affleck, Christine Anne Boldt, Christine Boldt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr