Sat, 08 June 2019 at 7:28 pm

Angelina Jolie is Greeted by Children During Visit to Refugee Camp in Colombia

Angelina Jolie is Greeted by Children During Visit to Refugee Camp in Colombia

Angelina Jolie is all smiles as she arrives at a refugee camp at the Venezuelan border on Saturday afternoon (June 8) in Maicao, Colombia.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress spent the afternoon meeting with children and their parents at the refugee camp that shelters over 350 people.

Angelina has been in Colombia for the past few days asking the United Nations and International Organization for Migration to create more homes from the refugees fleeing Venezuela.

