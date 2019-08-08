Top Stories
Thu, 08 August 2019 at 4:24 pm

Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Team Up for 'Pain & Glory' London Premiere!

Penelope Cruz & Antonio Banderas Team Up for 'Pain & Glory' London Premiere!

Penelope Cruz is gorgeous as she strikes a pose on the red carpet at the UK premiere of her latest film Pain & Glory held during the opening gala of the 2019 Film4 Summer Screen Festival held at Somerset House on Thursday (August 8) in London, England.

The 45-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Antonio Banderas who accompanied by his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel to show her support.

Also joining the co-stars on the red carpet was their movie’s director Pedro Almodovar.

The tale takes a meta approach as it follows a film director now in his twilight years as he reflects on his life in a series of flashbacks.

Dolor y Gloria hits theaters in the UK on August 23 – check out the trailer here.

FYI: Penelope Cruz is wearing Ralph & Russo couture with Jimmy Choo shoes.
