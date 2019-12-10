Cara Delevingne's Twitter Gets Hacked, Hacker Claims She Split from Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne‘s Twitter account was hacked on Monday night (December 9) and the hacker decided to make claims about the actress’ relationship with Ashley Benson, among other things.

At around 9:30pm PT, a bunch of messages started appearing on Cara‘s Twitter page. Among the tweets were a fake iPhone giveaway and a link asking for donations to be made to a Venmo page.

The hacker also wrote things like “I think I’m turning straight” and “Me and Ashley broke up.”

Shortly after the hacker took over, Cara and her team seemingly regained control of the account and the messages were deleted. Based on recent social interactions between Cara and Ashley, they appear to still be in a relationship!

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne Is Very Into Girlfriend Ashley Benson’s Hot Instagram Photo – See Her Comment!